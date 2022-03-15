Patriot One Technologies Launches SmartGateway™, Purpose-Built for Stadiums

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of SmartGateway™, the Company’s patron screening solution purpose-built for stadiums, arenas and live entertainment venues. SmartGateway was designed to provide these large venue customers with a smoother, safer and modern system to secure employee and patron entrances at facilities, in alignment with their unique security and operational considerations. SmartGateway will be demoed at ISC West in Las Vegas, March 22-25 at Stand #25064.

Through detailed market analysis, including input from professional leagues, sports organizations and teams, and others in the stadium and arena space, Patriot One created this specific stadium version of its Gateway solution. SmartGateway directly addresses the needs of these venues, delivering a solution that is a perfect fit for their security screening needs. Patriot One’s Gateway has been exercised and validated through a number of third party activities, including the recent observation by the NCS⁴ , which demonstrates the Company’s commitment to meeting the stringent requirements for patron screening safety in professional sports.

“Our customers’ needs became our roadmap – a checklist from those organizations to maximize their outcomes, and as a key step to achieve the required approvals to deploy our technology,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “With SmartGateway and our other industry-leading screening solutions, we are providing further innovations to automate processes, provide insights and allow venue operators to optimize their staff more efficiently.”

SmartGateway unobtrusively scans patrons for guns, knives and other prohibited items upon entrance to a facility using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sensors, without patrons having to divest of personal items. It is ideal for stadiums and other ticketed environments with high throughput, that need to get thousands of patrons inside a venue quickly, efficiently and safely, in alignment with security standards requirements. Now requiring fewer security guards to operate the solution, venue directors can optimize their staffing to create a better and more secure experience for patrons and staff, particularly within today’s environment of staffing challenges.

Evans continued, “In this time of worker shortages, safety cannot suffer, and SmartGateway addresses this issue. Built with enhancements allowing for fewer security guards, extra personnel can be redirected to complementary roles within the stadium to further reinforce the security strategy. It’s not a one-size-fits-all, force-fit solution – every stadium is unique, and SmartGateway is designed to be a perfect fit for stadium requirements, with the flexibility to uniquely tailor the technology to each stadium’s own unique needs.”

The solution allows for a free flow of patrons into the venue, with real-time alerts and a flexible system that allows staff to proactively respond to potential threats. With its new display settings and visual and auditory alerts, customizable interface and programmable infrastructure, SmartGateway’s flexibility allows venues to maximize the patron experience, based on their unique security needs, or different types of events that could be taking place from one day to the next. From operators to patrons, the enhancements make the solution easy to use and keep lines moving quickly – without diminishing security levels.

For more information on SmartGateway, please visit https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/multi-sensor/ . If you’re interested in learning about Patriot One’s Gateway for your venue, please contact us here .

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company’s Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech .

