Patriot One Technologies’ Threat Detection and Patron Screening Solutions Fully Certified for Four National Standards

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered threat detection and patron screening solutions have been certified by SVS Countermeasures Training, LLC, a third party organization founded by a former U.S. Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal, for four national standards for use in multiple industries, including large stadiums and venues. The certifications include NIJ-STD-0601-01, NIJ-STD-0601-02, NILECJ-STD-0601.00 Level 2, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration Operational Test Piece (FAA OTP). Patriot One’s solutions exceeded all necessary requirements for certification during the two tests which took place in October at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, and at one of Patriot One’s customer locations.

“Many professional sports leagues and other organizations have built their security requirements and best practices standards on the foundation of these certifications,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “Having certification from SVS validates the efficacy of our solution, while others in the market are ‘self-certifying’ – thereby distracting the conversation from security to other factors. Earning four national certifications validates that our solutions not only meet, but exceed the demanding standards put in place by professional sports leagues for weapons detection technology, while also significantly improving the patron experience.”

Multiple tests were performed on Patriot One’s Multi-Sensor Gateway and AI-powered threat detection and patron screening Platform, in order to be certified by the NIJ-STD-0601-01, NIJ-STD-0601-02, NILECJ-STD-0601.00 Level 2, and FAA OTP standards. The technology successfully alerted on all prohibited items, including guns, knives, improvised explosive device (IED) ignition systems, and many additional items on the pro-sports league prohibited items lists that are not itemized by the standards. All alerted items accurately displayed where on the patron the prohibited item was located, and the Platform was successful in discerning between weapons and innocuous objects such as cell phones, preventing false positive alerts that may occur in the screening process.

“We were impressed by Patriot One’s ability to consistently and successfully detect and identify the location of all the prohibited items on the patrons,” said John Howell, Director of Counter IED Threat Detection at SVS Countermeasures Training, LLC. “The Multi-Sensor Gateway detected more prohibited items than these four standards require, and the metal detectors that we simultaneously tested, making Patriot One the best choice for venues to implement as their weapons screening technology.”

Traditional walk-through metal detectors were developed around 40 years ago, long before people carried items like smartphones or earbuds. Therefore, they are no longer effective in meeting today’s societal and environmental requirements and modern, stringent standards. Patriot One can increase both security and patron throughput in harmony, removing the need for stadiums to trade off one for another.

“The AI in our weapons and threat detection solutions and Platform is helping venues go above and beyond providing security in conformance with league best practices for venues and stadiums,” Evans continued. “The technology is also helping facilities make data-driven decisions based on intelligent information correlated by the tools. With Patriot One, venue operators have a holistic view of their facility, allowing them to make these smart decisions regarding staffing and safety in critical moments.”

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

