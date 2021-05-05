Pattison Media & Lift Interactive announce rollout of ‘Nimble’, an integrated digital media marketing solution

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pattison Media, along with their digital media partner, Lift Interactive, is pleased to announce the rollout of Nimble, an integrated digital media service tailored for local businesses.

Nimble was developed for businesses to be exactly that; nimble. Pattison Media clients will have access to a platform where they will be able to tailor their marketing strategy to not only suit their budget but the quickly changing habits of audiences. Nimble represents the flexibility and insights that digital marketing can bring to a local business at an entry price that smaller businesses would find accessible.

Mike Jean, Director of Metro Sales, Pattison Media: “Our goal is to provide clients with the best platforms to generate traffic to their websites and their stores. Nimble provides our clients another trusted tool to help navigate the digital world.”

One of the most powerful advantages of digital, and a cornerstone of any Nimble engagement, is tracking. Nimble’s value comes in its ability to track desirable online behaviours and to connect that back to the various digital marketing efforts being undertaken and quickly adjust to improve the performance of a client’s campaign.

Katie O’Connor, Director of Non-Metro Sales, Pattison Media: “Nimble clients are primarily local businesses that make our communities better places to live. They are a big part of what makes our hometowns vibrant and unique. Nimble provides a service that assists local business to create a digital foundation and online presence to help their business grow within their larger marketing strategy.”

Nimble services will be rolled out from all Pattison Media markets through the balance of 2021 as all account executives will undergo extensive proprietary Nimble training, before the market is fully launched.

About Pattison Media and Lift Interactive

Headquartered in Kamloops, B.C., Pattison Media, is the country’s largest, private, western-based media company. Spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their operations currently encompass 45 FM and 3 AM radio stations, 3 television stations and 17 online news portals in 29 different markets. www.pattisonmedia.com Pattison Media is a proud division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become the second largest privately held company in Canada. www.jimpattison.com Lift Interactive Inc. is a leading digital agency located in Edmonton, AB, focused on digital strategy, user experience, design and technology development. www.liftinteractive.com.

