PATTISON Outdoor celebrates sponsorship with WE Day by donating billboard to young entrepreneurs for environmental awareness

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PATTISON Outdoor Advertising and its digital advertising affiliate, PATTISON Onestop were once again proud to be the official Out-of-Home advertising partner for WE Day Toronto, the world’s largest annual youth empowerment event. WE Day Toronto brought together global activists, inspirational speakers, award-winning musicians, and social media influencers to educate and celebrate young people who transform their communities and shape their future in the most positive way possible.

To commemorate over a decade of partnership, PATTISON Outdoor provided a larger-than-life opportunity through the medium of Out-of-Home advertising by donating billboard space to help young social advocates bring their message to life. TreesCO2 was selected as the ideal start-up to be featured on the billboard to be displayed in a high-traffic area of Toronto. An idea conceptualized from the need for more trees to be planted around the city of Toronto, two young entrepreneurs began TreesCO2 by selling ice cream to raise money to purchase the trees to be planted. Through the creative execution, the young entrepreneurs behind the idea hope to generate increased awareness for their cause and encourage others in the community to be environmentally conscious.The WE Day Toronto celebration ran all day Thursday, September 19 at the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto, hosting more than 20,000 students and teachers who have brought about significant change in their communities. By bringing sustainable development programs to the forefront of social awareness, WE Day works to create impactful change around the globe by building initiatives that address everything from youth entrepreneurship and educational resources to health care and clean water sources in marginalized communities worldwide.“It’s an honour and a pleasure to once again support the amazing work of Marc and Craig Kielburger and the entire WE Movement. Partnerships with great organizations, like WE, are the centrepiece of our community outreach at PATTISON Outdoor. The work of Canada’s youth is inspiring to the employees of PATTISON Outdoor, and we thank WE for the role we are able to play in empowering social change,” said Ian Gadsby, Vice President of Digital Technology, PATTISON Outdoor.“Over the years PATTISON Onestop has been an incredible supporter and champion of WE Charity,” said WE Charity co-founder, Craig Kielburger. “The generous media support that PATTISON provides allows us to expand awareness of the WE movement inspiring more Canadian students and educators to step up to the challenge of making an impact in their local communities and beyond.”About WE Day

WE Day is part of WE — an organization that brings people together and gives them the tools to change the world. A unique family of organizations, WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering change with resources that create sustainable impact, and ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences that allow people to do good through their everyday choices. The celebration of that change happens at WE Day — inspiring stadium-sized life-changing events that take place around the world. You can’t buy a ticket to WE Day — young people earn their entry by taking action on one local and one global cause. WE Day unites world renowned speakers, presenters and award-winning performers with thousands of young people and families to celebrate and inspire another year of incredible change. This year alone more than 200,000 young people will come together in 17 stadium gatherings across Canada, the U.S. and U.K. to take part in this unprecedented educational initiative. A movement of 3.4 million young people supporting 2,500+ local and global causes, we’ve provided more than 1 million people with clean water and built 1,000 schools and schoolrooms overseas, giving more than 200,000 children access to education. WE was founded more than 20 years ago by humanitarians, activists and social entrepreneurs, brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger. Join the WE movement today at www.we.org .Event Hashtag: #WEDayCanada

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising , a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets, coast to coast. www.pattisonoutdoor.com

