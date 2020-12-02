PATTISON Outdoor Raises the Bar in Quality with New Digital Superboards on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada’s leading Out-of-Home advertising company PATTISON Outdoor Advertising expands its national offering of premium, large-format Digital advertising displays with the launch of a new dual-sided Digital Superboard located on the Gardiner Expressway, West of Dufferin Street in Toronto, Ontario.

Measuring at 16’ x 56’, the high-resolution 13.3-millimetre LED screens offer outstanding image quality and performance for clients looking to advertise in this highly sought-after location, twenty-four hours a day. With significant vehicle traffic facing both east and westbound, this unique location serves as a gateway to the city and its entertainment district where advertisers have the opportunity to engage a wide range of consumers that include tourists, residents and business professionals alike.“As innovators in Digital Out-of-Home, we are excited to introduce our newest Digital Superboard strategically positioned in the heart of Toronto, offering our clients maximum visibility and impact. At 896 square-feet, this dynamic dual-sided Digital Superboard will provide wide-viewing angles and stunningly detailed image quality intended to generate maximum exposure for commuters travelling along the Gardiner Expressway. This premium location serves as a perfect opportunity to place advertisers in front of mass audiences travelling in and out of the downtown core,” says Nicholas Campney, Director of Leasing and Legislation at PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.PATTISON Outdoor’s new dual-sided Digital Superboard is strategically located on the Gardiner Expressway, one of Toronto’s busiest highways. According to Pelmorex Location Insights, over 4 million total visitors passed by these locations on the Gardiner Expressway during October 12th to November 11th, 2020. Toronto’s newest Digital Superboards offer promising exposure for advertisers looking to communicate with a mass audience among this culturally diverse and growing population. PATTISON Outdoor continues to excel in innovation and quality across its product lines including Classic, Digital, Place-Based and Transit advertising.About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising:PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards and posters to transit, digital, airports, residential, office, and street furniture. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in nearly 200 markets coast to coast. PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is the exclusive supplier for advertising on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) transit system.www.pattisonoutdoor.com

ca.linkedin.com/company/pattison-outdoor

www.facebook.com/PattisonOutdoorAdvertising

www.instagram.com/pattisonoutdoor

www.twitter.com/pattisonoutdoor

www.youtube.com/PattisonOOH

www.vimeo.com/pattisonoutdoorFor more information on PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, please contact:Steve McGregor

President,

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

Email: Smcgregor@pattisonoutdoor.com

Phone: 905-282-6804A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53e5a72c-731b-4313-8237-1266a10fa6c2



CBJ Newsmakers