PATTISON OUTDOOR Revamps Dundas Station with New Digital Displays

Pictured above: New PATTISON Outdoor digital display options at the Dundas TTC Station in Toronto, ON.

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundas has gone digital!

Fifteen new digital wall displays plus 12 new network LCD video screens showcase PATTISON Outdoor’s and the TTC’s dedication to a digital advertising future in Toronto’s subway system.

Dundas is one of the most popular subway stations for advertisers in the TTC. Connecting to the Eaton Centre, Dundas Square, Yonge Street downtown and Toronto Metropolitan University, Dundas Station appeals to brands that want to connect with a young, diverse audience and fashion shoppers.

The centrepiece of these new displays are two stunning 6’ x 20’ 1.5mm pixel pitch LED Canvas walls centrally located along the north and southbound platforms. Twelve 75-inch Digital Vertical units are strategically located along the platforms and in the pedestrian underpass, while a single 6’ x 10’ 1.5mm pixel Digital Video wall is perfectly placed in the pedestrian underpass directly visible through glass doors to the Eaton Centre. Weekly impressions will be between 400,000 – 500,000 conservatively to start, increasing through the busy Fall period.

These standout screens will display mesmerizing full motion video and have PATTISON’s patented smartAD® technology that offers contextual messaging capabilities to audiences awaiting their next train. In addition, PATTISON is excited to augment the viewing experience through 3D capabilities where the creative possibilities are endless. Advertising can also be purchased programmatically to give advertisers more flexibility in their campaign planning.

Dundas Station advertising “takeovers” allows brands to purchase all the static poster and vinyl advertising placements available; today, these campaigns will be enhanced with 30 seconds of “blocked” time on the digital wall displays to own and engage with the audience.

Dundas joins Union Station where brands can exercise their creativity with full motion video combined with custom large-format vinyl executions.

“PATTISON is committed to providing premium products in premium spaces like the TTC,” said Steve McGregor, President of PATTISON Outdoor. “This new offering of digital products will give advertisers new opportunities to use their imagination to connect with commuters.”

“PATTISON’s move to these new dynamic displays will expand advertising opportunities on the TTC,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary. “Making our stations more visually appealing and brighter is one of the ways we are modernizing the TTC.”

The rollout of digital displays will continue throughout the subway system over the next two years. Next stop, later this fall: Queen Station.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising:

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards and posters to transit, digital, airports, residential, office, and street furniture. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in nearly 200 markets coast to coast. PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is the exclusive supplier for advertising on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) transit system.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9461ecae-49e0-4be8-84a9-791fa2f4ac62



