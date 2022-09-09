PayByPhone Announces New Partnership with TransLink Park and Ride Lots Across Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vancouver, British Columbia, September 8, 2022 – Commuters in the Metro Vancouver area using the designated lots along the TransLink line servicing buses, the SkyTrain, and the West Coast Express can now pay for their parked vehicles with the universally acclaimed PayByPhone app.

PayByPhone makes the transition to cashless parking payment easy. The app is simple to use, and parking payment transactions can be completed in three quick steps using the following methods: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.

Further, drivers can opt to have text messages sent to their mobile phone reminding them of parking expiration. Drivers who prefer not to register for an account can begin a parking session by calling in to pay over the phone or pay with a Guest Account via PayByPhone’s app or website.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering exclusively with TransLink to offer our services here in Vancouver, BC, the home of PayByPhone,” says Carmen Donnell, PayByPhone’s Managing Director, North America. “As more people seek out public transit to commute, the convenience of leaving their vehicles parked in designated Park and Ride lots, with the ability to pay for parking time remotely, encourages transit commuting. PayByPhone has proven its popularity in Vancouver and internationally as a versatile and reputable mobile payment app, designed to simplify the parking journey by removing pain-points typically associated with finding and paying for parking,” concludes Donnell.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to improve the customer experience and make using transit easier,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “We’re pleased to be able to partner with Vancouver-based PayByPhone to provide our customers with more convenient and accessible payment options at our Park and Ride locations.”

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than USD$740 million in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in nearly 1,300 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of drivers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fines. The company’s smart, intuitive technology is at the center of its user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible.

