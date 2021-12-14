PayByPhone Brings a Better Parking Experience to The City of Asbury Park, New Jersey

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Residents and visitors of The City of Asbury Park, New Jersey, will now have another contactless parking experience thanks to PayByPhone.

The leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, is expanding to over 3000 parking spaces across the city. PayByPhone offers not only a mobile app option but also an IVR number, allowing parkers to dial in to pay for parking, without having to download an app or use data if they have limited data plans.

“We’re excited to be expanding our contactless parking services across New Jersey,” said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. “The City of Asbury Park will be joining a number of our New Jersey communities, including Camden, Fort Lee, Morristown and more.

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 43 million drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires, and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account using the website, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

Enjoy safe, convenient, contactless parking with PayByPhone, when in the Jersey Shore City of Asbury Park.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, they are one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $550 million USD in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,000 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fees. Their smart, intuitive technology is at the centre of their user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible.



