PayByPhone Brings A Contactless Parking Experience to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Students and visitors of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, will now have a better parking experience thanks to PayByPhone.

The leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, is expanding to over 2400 parking spaces across campus. Enabling secure contactless parking 5 days a week Monday – Friday to students, faculty and visitors.

“We’re excited to be expanding our contactless parking services for higher education across North America,” said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. “As University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will be joining a number of our University and College communities across the country.”

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 43 million drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires, and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, they are one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $550 million USD in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,000 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fees. Their smart, intuitive technology is at the centre of their user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible.



