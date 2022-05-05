PayByPhone Introduces Safe and Convenient Contactless Parking Experience to Historic Richmond, Virginia

Vancouver, BC, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “We’re excited to be introducing our contactless parking services in the city of Richmond,” said Carmen Donnell, Managing Director, NA at PayByPhone. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the City to continue improving the consumer’s parking experience. Now when residents or tourists come to get an adrenaline rush on the rapids of the James River, or enjoy a slice of heaven in the form of pie [one of our staff members favourite pie places is in Richmond!] drivers can use PayByPhone to complete their journey.”

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 50 million drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

“Drivers in Richmond will now have multiple payment options with the addition of PayByPhone’s mobile payment app now available in Richmond” said Lynne Lancaster, Deputy Director of Parking & Mobility for the City of Richmond.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com.

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone’s aim is simple: simplify your journey so you can focus on what matters most. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, they are one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $641 million USD in payments and over 5 million downloads per year. Available in more than 1,200 cities across the globe, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and safely pay for parking without the hassles of coins, lines, or fines. Their smart, intuitive technology is at the centre of their user-first approach, delivered to make everything as simple as possible. For more information, please visit www.paybyphone.com.



