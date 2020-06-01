Paying tribute to tradition: the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition

TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A state-of-the-art 911 with design elements from the 1950s and early 1960s: Porsche presents the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition as the first of four collector’s models from the Heritage Design strategy. Historical exterior and interior design elements have been reinterpreted and combined with the latest technology in an exclusive special edition from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. It is now available to order and will be in Canada from fall 2020 with pricing starting at $205,900. The edition is limited to 992 models, matching the internal model series abbreviation. Along with the introduction of the special edition, selected interior elements will be available as part of the Heritage Design package for all current 911 models. Porsche Design has created a high-quality chronograph, also a limited edition, exclusively for anyone purchasing the collector’s model.

“We are evoking memories of the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s in customers and fans with the Heritage Design models. No brand can translate these elements into the modern day as well as Porsche. In this way, we are fulfilling the wishes of our customers. With the exclusive special editions, we are also establishing a new product line which stands for the ‘lifestyle’ dimension in our product strategy,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.Exclusive paintwork in Cherry Metallic and four other available exterior colours along with gold logos create an authentic look in the 1950s style. The exterior of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition features high-quality white livery with a historical design. The spear-shaped graphic motorsports elements on the front wings are particularly striking. These “spears” recall the early days of Porsche motorsports. A further highlight is the Porsche Heritage badge on the engine lid grill in the rear, which is reminiscent of the one that was awarded back in the day when a Porsche 356 reached the 100,000 kilometers mark. The quality seal from the past – with a modern twist – will grace the rear of all four Porsche Heritage Design models. A further connection between past and present is provided by the historical Porsche Crest of 1963 on the bonnet, steering wheel, wheel hub covers and vehicle key, and embossed on the head restraints and key pouch, along with the standard 20/21-inch Carrera Exclusive Design wheels and the Black classic-look brake calipers. The interior also pays tribute to the past: the exclusive two-tone leather interior combines Bordeaux Red leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige or Black leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige. The use of corduroy on seats and door trims signals the return of a material already used in the Porsche 356, reviving the zeitgeist and fashion of the 1950s. The rev counter and stopwatch in a classic look with green illumination underline the emotive nature of the concept in the same way as the perforated roof liner in microfibre fabric and extensive Exclusive Manufaktur leather trim. A metal badge on the trim panel of the dashboard visualizes the individual limited edition number.The first Heritage Design model is based on the new 911 Targa of the 992 generation introduced just days ago, and has been equipped with the latest technologies for chassis, assistance systems and infotainment. A 443 HP twin-turbo engine powers it. Combined with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, the high-tech boxer engine can reach a maximum speed of over 304 km/h and accelerates the 911 Targa (with Launch Control) from zero to 100 km/h in less than 3.6 seconds.Porsche Heritage Design strategy: re-interpreting classic design elements

The Heritage Design models emphasise the “lifestyle” dimension that represents particularly emotive concepts within the Porsche product strategy. Here, the “Style Porsche” design department and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur reinterpret iconic 911 models and interiors of the 1950s to 1980s, bringing typical characteristics back to life. The Heritage Design package for the 911 Speedster from 2019 deliberately provided an initial preview of this strategy. Porsche will now produce a total of four special edition models in limited series at certain intervals.911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition chronograph: the watch to match the car

Porsche Design has created a high-quality timepiece exclusively for owners of the limited edition: the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition chronograph. This mechanical watch has an elegant and clean design and, just like the car, is limited to 992 units. In many of the details, the designers drew inspiration from the legendary Porsche 356 and iconic Porsche 911 Targa: for example, the design of the face with its white seconds hand and “Phosphorus Green” rings is based on the speedometer and rev counter of the cars. The hour indices are designed in the lettering typical for Porsche. The strap is made of genuine Porsche interior leather. The “911” embossing is as a further tribute to the iconic sports car.About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

