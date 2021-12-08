PDAC 2022 Awards Honour Six Industry Leaders

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is excited to announce that six top international and domestic performers were selected in recognition of their excellence.

Now in its 44th year, the annual PDAC Awards showcase exceptional leaders in the mineral exploration and mining industry. Recipients will be honoured at an Awards Celebration during the PDAC 2022 Convention.

Congratulations to PDAC 2022 Award Recipients for their outstanding accomplishments.

Bill Dennis Award: Charlie Grieg

For the discovery of the Saddle North gold-rich copper porphyry deposit and the Saddle South vein gold-silver zone in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia

For the discovery of the Saddle North gold-rich copper porphyry deposit and the Saddle South vein gold-silver zone in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia Distinguished Service Award: Keith N. Spence

For more than two decades of dedication to PDAC, ongoing leadership in Canada’s mineral exploration and mining industry, and his contribution to developing CIMVAL, a globally recognized code for mining valuation

For more than two decades of dedication to PDAC, ongoing leadership in Canada’s mineral exploration and mining industry, and his contribution to developing CIMVAL, a globally recognized code for mining valuation Skookum Jim Award: Colin Webster

For his ability to engage and establish trust with Indigenous communities on mineral projects

For his ability to engage and establish trust with Indigenous communities on mineral projects Sustainability Award: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

For state-of-the-art caribou protection and social initiatives at the Back River gold project in the Kitikmeot region of southwest Nunavut

For state-of-the-art caribou protection and social initiatives at the Back River gold project in the Kitikmeot region of southwest Nunavut Thayer Lindsley Award: Rio Tinto Exploration

For the 2017 discovery of the Winu copper-gold deposit in the Paterson Province of Western Australia

For the 2017 discovery of the Winu copper-gold deposit in the Paterson Province of Western Australia Viola R. MacMillan Award: Lundin Gold Inc.

For financing and developing Fruta del Norte, one of the first large scale mining projects in Ecuador

PDAC’s Board of Directors select recipients based on recommendations of the association’s Awards Committee. More information about PDAC 2022 Award Recipients is available on our website.

Nominations for PDAC 2023 Awards open online in May 2022.

About PDAC

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $106 billion to Canada’s GDP every year. Representing over 4,400 members around the world, PDAC’s work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. PDAC 2022, our 90th annual convention, will take place in person in Toronto, Canada from March 7-9. This will be followed by an online event on March 10-11. Please visit www.pdac.ca for more information.

Media contact

Kristy Kenny, Senior Communications Manager

kkenny@pdac.ca

416-807-8214

800-170 University Ave. Toronto ON M5H 3B3 CANADA

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d5c1603-970a-457d-ad27-cc15f36bd0a6



CBJ Newsmakers