Peak Power Launches $1,000 Bursary for Underrepresented Students in STEM and Cleantech Programs

Toronto, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TORONTO, ON – Peak Power Inc., a leading energy storage and software solutions provider, has announced the creation of a new bursary aimed at supporting underrepresented students in STEM and Cleantech programs at accredited Ontario institutions. The $1,000 Future Cleantech Leader bursary will be awarded to a deserving first-year post-secondary student who demonstrates financial need, character, and passion for the field. The application deadline is October 31, 2023.

“As part of our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, we are not structuring this as a scholarship solely based on academic achievement, which can be exclusionary to folks whose grades might be affected by socioeconomic, environmental, or personal factors,” said Dhiren Khattar, President of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee at Peak Power. “Our goal is to lift some of the financial burden for someone that might bring different perspectives to this huge climate crisis our world is facing.”

The bursary is open to students who are enrolled in a STEM or Cleantech program at an accredited Ontario institution. The application process is designed to be inclusive, with written, spoken word, musical, and video formats accepted.

We haven’t seen bursaries and scholarships as a common offering in our industry. ,” said Derek Lim Soo, CEO of Peak Power. ” But if we want to see real progress, we need to empower future cleantech leaders from all walks of life and socioeconomic backgrounds. That’s why we put an emphasis on commitment and potential rather than academic achievement.”

Peak Power formed its Corporate Social Responsibility committee this year. The committee’s mandate is to drive the company’s social accountability to all their internal and external stakeholders. Because of its employee-led structure, the committee members have better visibility on positive changes that can be made across the organization. It also allows for a larger diversity of voices to be empowered to make decisions. This bursary is one of the first initiatives to come out of the newly formed committee.

For more information on the Peak Power bursary and how to apply, please visit Peak Power’s Bursary Program webpage.

About Peak Power

Peak Power is a cleantech company founded in 2015 operating in Ontario, New York, New England, and California. Their flagship software, Peak Synergy, provides energy management solutions for commercial real estate and industrial customers by optimizing three core energy assets: battery energy storage systems, grid-interactive buildings, and electric vehicles. Peak Synergy enables customers to minimize operational costs, reduce emissions, and sell energy back to the grid. Peak Power’s software delivers results with innovative projects that take commercial and industrial scale storage systems and electric vehicles into electricity markets. Peak Synergy is deployed in over 13M sq. ft. of real estate, with ~150 MWh of battery and electric vehicle capacity under contract or committed.



