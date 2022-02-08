Peak Trust Company Continues Expansion with Addition of Delaware Office

Anchorage, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peak Trust Company is announcing plans to open a new office in Wilmington, Delaware. Peak Trust Company is a professional trust company headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, specializing in trust administration and structuring effective and efficient trust plans.

Peak Trust Company received conditional approval for its expansion into Delaware and anticipates opening its doors there in June 2022. This expansion now means that Peak Trust Company will have offices in three top-tier jurisdictions for trust business: Alaska, Nevada, and Delaware. The company is actively looking to hire for trust administration positions in Delaware. More information can be found at: [https://www.peaktrust.com/expertise/careers/]

“We’re proud and excited about our expansion to Delaware, which will allow us to continue to provide increased options and greater access for our clients and their trusted advisers on the East Coast.” said Matthew Blattmachr, CEO of Peak Trust Company.

Over the past 25 years, Peak Trust Company has earned a national reputation as an innovator in trust administration. The company is a leader in complex and sophisticated planning to accomplish clients’ unique goals. Since its founding, Peak Trust Company has provided premiere fiduciary services to attorneys, families, and financial advisors. Peak Trust Company helps empower families to make better decisions and ensure their assets are preserved and increased for the benefit of the family’s legacy.

Mr. Blattmachr added that “Peak Trust Company is deeply dedicated to the communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing to serve our existing clients as well as develop new lasting relationships from our new presence on the East Coast.”

About Peak Trust Company

Peak Trust Company serves estate planners looking for a professional corporate trustee, who want reliable and accessible expertise to help them with their client’s complex trust plans.

Peak Trust Company offers the experience and sophistication to help clients quickly and accurately establish trusts, backed by easy-to-use trust administration. Unlike traditional banks and trust companies, “trust” is Peak Trust Company’s core business. This enables Peak Trust Company to provide a highly customized delivery process tailored to clients’ specific needs and an unbundled service structure; providing everything clients need but only what they want.

Peak Trust Company serves as trustee of trusts nationwide, specializing in administration for trusts pursuant to Alaska, Nevada, and Delaware law.

“Peak Trust Company” is the brand for a group of affiliated federally and state chartered professional trust companies headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Peak Trust Company has received conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC) to establish a federally chartered, non-depository trust company. The trust company will be named “Peak Trust Company, NA” and will be headquartered in Anchorage, with a branch office in Wilmington, Delaware. Peak Trust Company will continue to maintain separate state charters for operations in Alaska and Nevada as Peak Trust Company-AK and Peak Trust Company-NV.

For more information, please contact Mariam Hall at experts@peaktrust.com.



