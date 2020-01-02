Peeks Social Completes TSXV Reactivation Application to Resume Trading

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV: PEEK; OTCQB: PKSLF) (“Peeks Social” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the outstanding filings and administrative action as required by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) in order to reinstate its common shares for trading on the Exchange. Further to its earlier press releases, the Company’s prior Cease Trade Order was lifted November 1, 2019, however, the Exchange required additional matters to be address by the Company prior to resumption of trading. The common shares of the Company are expected to resume trading on January 3, 2020.

In addition, in connection with completion of outstanding matters as part of the reactivation process with the Exchange, the Company cancelled 762,000 common shares that were issued on June 27, 2019, to the Company’s former CFO.

The Peeks Social app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.social .

