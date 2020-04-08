Peeks Social Launches Affiliate Marketing Portal

TORONTO, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX.V: PEEK) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (“Peeks Social” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that the Company has now completed the affiliate marketing portal and user dashboard. Together, these tools are a means for agents and broadcasters to grow and monetize their viewer base on the Peeks Social platform.

Starting in January 2020, the company launched its Peeks Reboot 2020 marketing program. The marketing efforts includes an email-based user reactivation program, targeting inactive users and broadcasters. The affiliate marketing program is a pivotal component of the Company’s overall strategy that allows approved agents to recruit new users for the Peeks Social platform. Affiliate marketers are paid a commission on the platform fees charged to broadcasters and receive a commission on viewer spend. The Company has also deployed integrated affiliate marketing software into its wallet that allows affiliate marketers to track both the performance of the users they have attracted to Peeks Social, and to track their commissions. Broadcasters, users, and the general public can apply to the affiliate marketing program at: https://www.peeks.social/for-broadcasters/ “The affiliate marketing program launch is an integral component of our overall strategy to efficiently grow our broadcaster/user base. This coupled, with our previously announced gross margin improvements, gives the Company significant leeway in implementing new and exciting growth initiatives as part of our Peeks Reboot 2020,” states Mark Itwaru, CEO Peeks Social Ltd.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.



CBJ Newsmakers