PenderFund Capital Management Ltd Launches Two Liquid Alternative Funds

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce the addition of two Liquid Alternative funds to its fund line-up.

The Pender Alternative Absolute Return Fund, managed by Justin Jacobsen, is a flexible, high yield focused alternative credit strategy that aims to produce positive absolute returns through the economic cycle.

“With the combination of current income, active trading and dynamic hedging, we aim to create an attractive risk and return profile, limit drawdowns, generate positive absolute returns and exceed liquid fixed income markets,” commented Justin.

The Pender Alternative Arbitrage Fund, managed by Amar Pandya, aims to produce consistent and low volatility absolute returns by investing primarily in merger arbitrage opportunities.

“We think the current market environment, combined with our unique expertise when it comes to identifying and analyzing M&A catalysts makes it a great opportunity to launch a merger arbitrage fund,” said Amar. “Interest rates are near record lows with rising inflation expectations, equity market valuations and M&A activity are at record highs and there are numerous drivers widening merger arbitrage spreads which we believe could help us achieve our goal.”

These low-risk strategies can be used to provide diversification benefits to clients with low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income investments. Through a liquid alternative fund, investors can get the liquidity and transparency of a mutual fund combined with uncorrelated hedge fund strategies, the ability to borrow money cheaply and to hedge risk via short selling and other means, all at a lower fee structure than traditional hedge funds.

“We are excited to be launching these funds for our clients,” said Felix Narhi, Pender’s Chief Investment Officer. “We are adding the new liquid alternative mandates to our fund line up as they are low-risk strategies with reduced volatility and drawdowns. Their low correlation to traditional asset classes nicely complements Pender’s current equity and fixed-income strategies.”

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal. Please visit www.penderfund.com.

