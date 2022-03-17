PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Welcomes A New Portfolio Manager

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that Patricia Perez-Coutts, CFA, has joined the company’s investment team as a Portfolio Manager.

Patricia has a distinguished and extensive background with more than 30 years of experience managing emerging markets equities. She joined Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. in 2012 as a Senior Vice President & Portfolio Manager and led a team of analysts focused on managing emerging markets equity strategies. Prior to that she worked at AGF Investment Management for over 10 years, also managing emerging market equity strategies. She has won numerous industry accolades throughout her career, including six consecutive Morningstar Canadian Investment Awards as Senior Vice-President and Portfolio Manager of the AGF Emerging Markets Fund.

In addition, Pender welcomes Aman Budhwar, CFA, as part of the company’s emerging markets investment team, and Phil Stafford in the role of Senior Trader.

Aman has over 25 years of experience in the field of global and emerging market equity research, analysis and stock-picking. Prior to joining Pender, Aman held positions at AIC Limited, OMERS Capital Markets, AGF Investment Management, Westwood International Advisors Inc. and Winnermax Capital Inc.

Phil has spent over 40 years in equity, fixed income and derivative markets, with extensive knowledge and experience leading equity trading and customer relations/service teams. Phil joins Pender after seven years as SVP Global Equity Trader at Westwood International Advisors Inc. Prior to that he spent eight years at AGF Investment Management as Managing Director – VP of Trading at AGF Investment Management and eight years as Managing Director – Head of Equity Trading at TD Asset Management. Prior experience includes sell side roles at Gordon Capital Corporation and CIBC Wood Gundy.

“We are thrilled to have Patricia, Aman and Phil join Pender. Their combined experience and knowledge of emerging markets is a tremendous addition to the Pender team,” commented Felix Narhi, Pender’s CIO. “Patricia’s investment approach is wholly aligned to The Pender Way. We are also particularly excited about her emphasis on impact investing, as it relates to the very real environmental and social issues and concerns in emerging markets.”

“I am thrilled to join an innovative and insightful team, such as the one at Pender,” said Patricia. “By working hand in hand with this talented group of investors, we aim to provide meaningful and rewarding investment vehicles for our long-standing and loyal clientele.”

