PenderFund Capital Management Welcomes Dion Steyn as Vice President of National Retail Sales

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that Dion Steyn has joined Pender as our Vice President of National Retail Sales.

Dion is well known and highly respected within the industry and brings over 35 years of sales and leadership experience to Pender. Most recently, Dion led teams in BC and Western Canada for two leading national financial institutions where he built and motivated high performing retail sales teams.

Dion commented, “I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic team at Pender and continuing to grow the channel dedicated to helping investment advisors optimize market inefficiencies and grow their clients’ wealth.”

Dion will be responsible for leading Pender’s retail sales team across Canada. His enthusiasm and expertise will guide individuals and the team in meeting company growth objectives. He will be responsible for expanding the firm’s client service and business development strategies to deepen our market presence and strengthen our position in the industry.

“We are excited to welcome Dion to Pender to lead our national retail sales team,” said Geoff Scott, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “With his extensive experience and proven track record in driving sales growth, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in our mission to deliver exceptional value to our clients and elevate our market presence. Dion’s leadership will not only inspire our sales team but also strengthen our commitment to excellence and building great client relationships at Pender.”

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal.

Please visit www.penderfund.com.

Please read important disclosures at www.penderfund.com/disclaimer.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore

Vice President of Marketing, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

[email protected]

(604) 688-1511

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “expect” or “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the manager at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

© Copyright PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. All rights reserved. November 2024.



CBJ Newsmakers