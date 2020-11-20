Penfund Announces US$85 Million Investment in Arrowhead Engineered Products

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Penfund, an independent provider of junior capital to North American middle market companies, announced today the completion of a US$85 million second lien debt investment in Arrowhead Engineered Products, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company and Investcorp.

Headquartered in Blaine, Minnesota, Arrowhead is a specialty supplier and distributor of aftermarket replacement parts for a wide variety of equipment types across the outdoor power equipment, powersports, agricultural, industrial and automotive industries. The company is a critical supply chain partner to a fragmented supplier and customer base in both North America and Europe and offers over 100,000 SKUs.“We are delighted to invest in Arrowhead and to partner with both Riverside and Investcorp. We believe the stable, niche end-markets in which Arrowhead operates, along with its defensible market position and stable customer relationships, make it an attractive partnership opportunity,” stated Adam Breslin, a partner at Penfund.Nicole Fich, a partner at Penfund, added, “We are excited to partner with such a strong platform. Arrowhead’s strong ecommerce capabilities make it uniquely positioned to thrive today and going forward.”About Arrowhead Engineered ProductsArrowhead Engineered Products is a leading supplier of non-discretionary, mission-critical, aftermarket replacement parts for a wide variety of motorized vehicles and equipment types. Based in Blaine, Minnesota, Arrowhead has established locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and South America.Website: www.arrowheadepinc.comAbout PenfundPenfund is a leading provider of junior capital to middle market companies throughout North America. The firm is owned by its management team and is currently investing its most recently established fund, Penfund Capital Fund VI. Penfund manages funds sourced from pension funds, insurance companies, banks, family offices and high-net-worth individuals located in Canada, the United States, the Middle East and Europe. Penfund has invested more than C$3 billion in over 225 companies since its establishment. Assets under management are approximately C$1.5 billion.Website: www.penfund.comContacts:





