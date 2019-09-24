PennantPark Investment Corporation Prices Public Offering of $75 Million 5.50% Unsecured Notes Due 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PennantPark Investment Corporation (“we,” “our,” “us” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNNT) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.50% unsecured notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on October 15, 2024 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option on or after October 15, 2021. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.50% per year, payable quarterly on January 15, April 15, July 15 and October 15 of each year, with the first interest payment due on January 15, 2020. The Company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes to cover over-allotments, if any.