Penticton’s Sokana Sells Out First Release in 72 hours, Final Building Release Coming Soon to Meet Demand

PENTICTON, British Columbia, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epic Real Estate Solutions (Epic), the Okanagan’s leading real estate sales and marketing firm, is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable success of their latest project, Sokana . In an impressive feat, Sokana’s first release of homes sold out within a mere 72 hours, underscoring Penticton’s undeniable status as the next real estate hotspot in the Okanagan region.

In response to the overwhelming demand and the resounding success of Sokana, the developer, Kerkhoff Develop-Build , is actively advancing plans for the highly anticipated release of the final building. Buyers can expect the unveiling of this next release this summer, as Kerkhoff Develop-Build works diligently to satisfy the high demand and ensure that more homebuyers can experience the exceptional lifestyle Sokana offers.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming reception Sokana has received, and we are actively working on preparing for the release of the second and final building,” expressed Bruno Jury, Vice President of Development for Kerkhoff Develop-Build. “Penticton’s appeal as a top investment opportunity continues to grow, and we are excited to offer buyers a chance to be part of this amazing community. The success of Sokana’s first release showcases the strong demand and appreciation for quality homes in Penticton.”

Sokana, Penticton’s newest residential development, has generated immense excitement among buyers, as evidenced by the first release rapid sell-out. Sokana presents a meticulously designed collection of 1, 2 and 3 bed homes that cater to both residents and investors alike, with the ability to rent out their home on a short-term basis with no speculation tax. The development showcases contemporary architecture, sophisticated interiors, and a plethora of resort-inspired amenities. Residents are treated to an inviting outdoor pool, hot tub, coworking space, fitness center, and more, all thoughtfully designed to enhance their enjoyment of the desirable Okanagan lifestyle.

“The overwhelming response from buyers has been truly remarkable,” stated Shane Styles, President of Epic Real Estate Solutions. “They are not only thrilled with the location and resort-style amenities of Sokana but also keenly aware of the tremendous potential that Penticton holds as a highly sought-after destination. The demand for homes in this vibrant community is a testament to the allure of Penticton’s unique lifestyle and investment opportunities.”

Penticton’s allure as an investment hotspot is further reinforced by its recent recognition as one of the top spots for real estate investment in 2023 . The city’s remarkable growth, with a nearly nine percent population increase from 2016 to 2021 , solidifies its position as the premier hub for development in the South Okanagan region. This impressive trajectory, combined with Penticton’s unique attributes, reinforces its status as an exceptional investment destination for those seeking to capitalize on its promising potential.

Epic’s successful Sokana project is propelling Penticton’s growth and prosperity in the real estate landscape. With the groundbreaking sell-out of Sokana’s first release and plans announced for the release of the final building, Penticton solidifies its position as a top choice for real estate investment in 2023.

