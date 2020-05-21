People Corporation Names Brevan Canning President

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — People Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PEO) is pleased to announce that Brevan Canning, Executive Vice President and Group Head, Group Solutions, has been promoted to President of People Corporation, effective May 21, 2020. Brevan has been with People Corporation since its inception in 2007 and has held senior leadership roles in its Third Party Administration, Group Benefits Consulting and Corporate and Shared Services business units. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Brevan as President and thank him for the instrumental contributions he has made to People Corporation since inception,” said Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Brevan has brought his innovative leadership style and wealth of experience to all facets of our business and has been integral to People Corporation becoming the fastest growing and among the largest Group Benefit, Group Retirement, HR Consulting and administration businesses in Canada.” Brevan Canning added, “Being an industry leader demands that People Corporation continue to deliver best in class solutions and I am eager to lead our teams to deliver on our promise to exceed client expectations every day. We are at a particularly exciting point in the Company’s history as we lean on our product development capabilities and leverage recent acquisitions to continually raise the product and service bar for our clients.”About People CorporationPeople Corporation is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V. The Company’s industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation’s expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at http://www.peoplecorporation.com/ .Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such as statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Use of words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “intends”, “likely”, or other words of similar effect may indicate a “forward-looking” statement. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s publicly filed documents (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Those risks and uncertainties include the ability to maintain profitability and manage organic or acquisition growth, reliance on information systems and technology, reputation risk, dependence on key clients, reliance on key professionals and general economic conditions. Many of these risks and uncertainties can affect the Company’s actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. Investor Relations Inquiries: Jonathan Ross

Investor Relations – People Corporation

(416) 283-0178

jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com Dennis Stewner, CPA, CA

CFO and COO – People Corporation

(204) 940-3988

dennis.stewner@peoplecorporation.com

www.peoplecorporation.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

