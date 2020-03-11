PepsiCo’s Rockstar Deal

CBJ — PepsiCo has acquired Rockstar Energy Beverages for US$3.85 billion.

It’s the first major foray by PepsiCo into the energy soft drink market.

It’s just the latest move by PepsiCo to try and diversify from the company’s dependence on core sugary drinks and salty snacks as the primary source of revenue, products which continue to receive growing criticism from health-conscious consumers.

In July, 2019 PepsiCo acquired Pioneer Food Group of South Africa, makers of cereals and fruit juices. Earlier that year PepsiCo closed a $3.2 billion buyout of carbonated drink-machine maker SodaStream.

