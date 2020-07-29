Personas Social Launches Personas.com Enhanced Video Conferencing Platform

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company” or “Personas”) is proud to announce the launch of its new Personas.com enhanced video conferencing platform.Personas.com is a full featured video conferencing platform that is purpose built to meet the needs of the “new normal” and beyond. The COVID-19 global pandemic has changed the way we work, learn, interact, and entertain ourselves; in ways that will far outlast the pandemic. According to the Brookings Institute “Telecommuting will likely last long after the pandemic”. Similarly, Arun Sundararajan, a business professor at New York University and author of The Sharing Economy states; “A lot of small businesses, even if they are squarely situated in the physical world, are going to see the digital channel as a source of resilience,” Furthermore, Jared Friedman, a partner at Y Combinator, told CNN Business; “The current situation is creating an unprecedented change to consumer behavior. There are huge opportunities for new products to help people with our new daily reality.”Most of our competitors provide videoconferencing services that, in their pricing and design, are built for large corporations and do not cater to the current needs of individuals and groups. Personas provides its users a full suite of productivity tools that allow users to do everything from: run a home-based business, attend classes, or to entertain themselves by watching a movie with friends and family. Personas includes a powerful WebApp feature that allows users to have custom interactions in their video conferences such as, but not limited to, self-marking exams, surveys and interactive games. Users can request and pay for the development of custom web apps. Personas will be adding a paid invite service that will allow home based business users to charge for online training and services. The paid invite service will support one-time payments subscriptions and other types of recurring payments. Personas.com also allows users to livestream their videoconferences to popular social media sites such as YouTube and Facebook. The Company will be rebranding its Mii.tv ecommerce enabled livestreaming service to Personas.TV. Personas.TV will act as a livestreaming companion service to Personas.com videoconferencing platform. The combination of the two services will allow users to create, broadcast and monetize quality multi-participant content such as, esports events, online talk shows, online news networks or global conferences.Personas offers a free monthly trial and three paid subscription levels at various price points. Personas paid subscriptions cost significantly less than its competitors on average. Personas will monetize its platform via, paid subscriptions, payment processing services and advertising.The Company has started its online marketing efforts and will continue to use social media marketing, paid advertisements, and social influencers to market its services. You can register a free account now at www.Personas.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @Personas_OfficialNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.For further information, please contact:

Personas Social Incorporated

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

416-815-7000

mark@Personas.com



