Personas Social Provides Update on The Peeks Reboot 2020 Marketing Initiative – Increases Sales

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company”) is pleased to report that as a result of its Peeks 2020 marketing initiative the Company has increased sales by 253% between the period of December 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020 (“Recent Period”).

The Company launched its Peeks Reboot 2020 marketing initiative in December 2019 for its legacy live-streaming platform known as Peeks Social. In preparation for its marketing initiatives the Company made several significant improvements to the service, including but not limited to, allowing users to receive their commission payouts in three (3) business days down from the 45 business days that is was taking previously. The company also increased its minimum fee charged to broadcasters from 25% to 30%. The Company will NOT be reporting these numbers routinely and is only reporting them as a progress update of its Peeks 2020 Reboot initiative. The sales numbers being reported are unaudited and subject to change pending the final audited calculation of foreign exchange and other items.The specific goals of the Peeks Reboot 2020 marketing program was to reverse the decline in sales and to increase the Company’s market presence. The results of this program have been an average increase in sales of approximately 20% month over month and 253% for the Recent Period.The company successfully executed the Peeks Reboot 2020 marketing programs with email and social media based marketing. The Company’s marketing initiatives now reach approximately 100,000 people per day compared to its previous reach of approximately 10,000 people per day. The Company’s social media follower-base has increased roughly 300% on Instagram growing from 14,000 followers to approximately 43,000. In addition, the Company now has more than 200,000 followers on Facebook. The Company plans to further increase its marketing initiatives with a goal of reaching approximately 1 million people per day.With additional financing, obtaining projected growth rates and operating at current expense levels, the Company expects its income from its Peeks Social service to exceed the Company’s expenses by the end of 2020. The Company plans on employing similar marketing strategies for the promotion of its Personas.com enhanced video platform.

