Petrolympic Completes Basserode and Fournière Lithium Property Acquisition

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX.V:PCQ) (OTC:PCQRF) (the “Company” or “Purchaser”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) has accepted for filling the documentation pertaining to a purchase agreement previously announced July 26th, 2002. Pursuant to the TSX-V approval the Company and the vendors have amended the terms of the purchase agreement (“Amended Agreement”) to acquire the Basserode Lithium and Fournière Lithium properties in the emerging Cadillac-Pontiac lithium camp in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, southwest of Val d’Or, Quebec.

Both Properties are covered by a network of trails and logging roads allowing for good access and effective exploration with reduced exploration costs.

The Basserode and Fournière Properties lie within the rapidly emerging Cadillac-Pontiac lithium belt, where large properties have recently been assembled by companies such as Sayona Quebec Inc., Medaro Mining Corp., Brunswick Exploration Inc., High Tide Resources Corp., Narrow River Resources Pty Ltd., NeoTerrex Corp., Renforth Resources Inc., Vision Lithium Inc., and Winsome Resources Inc.

The Properties are nested in a highly favourable geological context for lithium exploration in the geological Pontiac Sub-province, which is located south of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is bounded by the Larder Lake-Cadillac Deformation Zone to the north and by the Grenville Front to the south.

As part of the original agreement the Vendor was to receive 500,000 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) conditional on the completion of a future flow-through financing and subject to the terms of such financing. The Amended Agreement states that the 500,000 Warrants to be issued shall be exercisable to purchase one common share of the Purchaser at a price not less than $0.07 per common share.

For further information please contact:

Mendel Ekstein – President

82 Richmond St East

Toronto, ON M5C 1P1

Tel. 845-656-0184 Fax 845-231-6665

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed acquisition, constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: economic and global market impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward looking statements.



CBJ Newsmakers