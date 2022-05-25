Petrus Resources Announces Appointment of Officers and April Monthly Activity Update

CALGARY, Alberta, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that Mr. Matt Skanderup has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) and Mr. Mathew Wong has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”).

As COO, Mr. Skanderup will lead the operations and technical teams in the planning and execution of the Company’s operations and development activities. Matt’s 17 years of experience and expertise combined with his leadership skills make him an ideal fit for this role. Prior to joining the Petrus team in 2014, he held operations focused positions with Crescent Point Energy, CanEra Energy and Canadian Natural Resources. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Montana Tech and a diploma in Petroleum Engineering from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Mr. Wong has been serving as the Company’s Vice President of Finance since April of 2021, and his abilities and experience made him a natural fit to take on the additional role of CFO. Mr. Wong brings over 17 years of oil and gas focused finance, capital markets and accounting experience. He joined the Petrus team in 2017 and previously served in senior finance roles with publicly traded oil and gas companies including Argent Energy Trust and Dejour Energy, and earlier, worked at Ernst & Young LLP. Mr. Wong is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is a Certified Public Accountant of Washington State, USA. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting from the University of British Columbia.

In addition to the management appointments, Petrus is also pleased to announce that the most recent version of the Company’s monthly activity update can be found on the Company’s website at https://www.petrusresources.com/monthlyupdates.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

