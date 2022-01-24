Petrus Resources Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company“) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

Petrus’ President & CEO, Ken Gray, commented “We are excited to have been named to the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 list. This past year was a transformative one for Petrus and through a disciplined strategy, the support of our shareholders and a commitment to creating long-term value we were able to successfully deliver meaningful results. Our inclusion as the 14th best performer on the OTCQX Best 50 List reflects Petrus’ financial performance, and we look forward to continuing to execute and deliver exceptional results as we move into what we expect to be a year of significant growth for the Company.”

For the complete 2022 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2022_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:

Ken Gray

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: 403-930-0889

E: kgray@petrusresources.com



