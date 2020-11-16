Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Claims

CBJ — Last week Pfizer and now Moderna are each claiming they have come up with a vaccine formula that is overwhelmingly effective in early clinical trials for defeating COVID-19.

More testing is required on a wider spectrum of people, but it seems as if both companies are definitely making significant inroads towards what could be an approved vaccine solution for the coronavirus.

Moderna says its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data. Studies are ongoing. Just last week pharmaceutical competitor Pfizer announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective. Both companies are now in the process of seeking permission to use their products for emergency cases in the United States.

Virus cases have moved beyond 11 million in the U.S. The pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, more than 245,000 of them in the U.S. To date, there have been just under 300,000 cases of COVID-19 here in Canada and nearly 11,000 deaths connected to the virus.

Even if one or both of the vaccines prove effective, the rollout to the general public could still be months away. Both potential vaccine solutions require people to get two shots, several weeks apart. Moderna expects to have about 20 million doses, earmarked for the U.S., by the end of December. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech expect to have about 50 million doses worldwide over the same time period.

