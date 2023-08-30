Phantom Creek Estates Welcomes Artist Wu Ching Ru, Creator of Winery’s Landmark Installation

Oliver, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the entrance to Phantom Creek Estates winery, visitors are awe-struck at two female figures, each seven metres tall, winged and poised to take flight but tethered to the earth by a slender waterfall of coated bronze. This is Pro Terra et Natura — For Earth and Nature — by Chinese contemporary artist Wu Ching Ru. It’s one of six such installations located around the world, which represents two spirits of nature, mother and daughter seeking a sanctuary to inhabit, and their delicate connection to our planet.

“Pro Terra et Natura is the perfect first welcome to the winery,” said François Mateo, Managing Director of Phantom Creek. “It captures everything we’re about: it represents our commitment to creation, to art and culture, and to being careful stewards of this land. It speaks to our responsibility to the community and to what we aspire to accomplish, which is to transform the landscape by challenging the status quo.”

Next month, the internationally acclaimed artist — who is of aboriginal Taiwanese lineage — will visit Canada and the winery for the first time since the sculptures were installed in 2019. She’s looking forward to seeing them here, where she feels they are well grounded against the natural, breathtaking backdrop of the Black Sage Bench.

“I have been yearning to visit Phantom Creek, to see the sculptures in person, their wings spread wide against the mesmerizing blue sky of the Valley, surrounded by the rich foliage and spectacular scenery,” said Wu. “I am very grateful that my creation has found its home here.”

From September 17 to 19, Wu will be in residence at the winery, drawing inspiration from its surroundings to create 20 individual collectable wine-box art pieces. Winery visitors can see her at work, and on September 18, take part in a special dinner to celebrate the passion for art, the cultural diversity, fine wines and food, and the exciting new opportunities envisioned by the artist and the brand, for which Wu will also design and install a floral arrangement to mark this exclusive collaboration.

It’s a partnership first established when Pro Terra et Natura was chosen by Phantom Creek Estates to illustrate its steadfast appreciation and commitment to both art and the environment, and it won’t end here. Although Wu’s first visit was delayed by the pandemic, it’s only the start of an ongoing collaborative vision to develop an art program and cultural exchange within the international art community.

TICKETS

The exclusive artist dinner with Wu Ching Ru at Phantom Creek Estates takes place Monday, September 18 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $245 per person plus tax and gratuity. To book, please visit Tock.

ABOUT PHANTOM CREEK ESTATES | Located on the famed Black Sage Bench in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, Phantom Creek Estates is a destination winery like no other. Specializing in single-vineyard red and white varietals grown on storied vineyard sites, the commitment to creation, to the environment, and to challenging the status quo is clear in every aspect of winery operations. It’s evident in the care of certified organic vineyards, in traditional winemaking methods using state-of-the-art technology, and in the winery’s spectacular design, support of local producers, and dedication to art and culture. From the start, the winery has been guided by the long-term vision of building one of the leading wineries in the country, and in turn, of developing Canada as the next frontier in the world of wine. phantomcreekestates.com | @phantomcreek | /PCEWine

Hours:

Tasting Room: Thursday – Monday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Last Reservation: 6:15 p.m.)

Restaurant: Thursday – Monday, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Lunch Only

Location: 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver, British Columbia

ABOUT WU CHING RU | Wu Ching Ru is an international Taiwanese artist recognized for merging the artistic traditions of East and West into a unique and deeply emotional aesthetic. Known for both her delicate bronze artwork and her monumental sculpture on the subjects of nature, family, displacement and zen philosophy, Wu’s art has been placed in some of the world’s most prestigious private and royal collections. Her monumental public sculpture can be found in more than a dozen countries, and over three continents. After living and working in the U.S., Europe and China throughout the three decades of her artistic career, Wu has returned home to sculpt, paint and innovate from her studio in the mountains of Taiwan, amidst the beauty of nature.

