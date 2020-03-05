Photon Control Announces Earnings Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the global semiconductor industry, will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will host an earnings conference call on the following day (Thursday, March 19, 2020) at 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time), reviewing the fourth quarter and full year results, followed by a question and answer session.Photon Control invites all interested parties to join the call:Date: Thursday, March 19, 2020

Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time)

Dial-in: +1.800.319.4610 or +1.604.638.5340

Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/photoncontrol20200319.htmlA replay of the call will be available at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/ until April 30, 2020.About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products are used by the world’s largest wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, speed and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has a sales and engineering office in San Jose, California and a sales distribution network across Asia. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ‘’PHO.” Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/Investor Relations Contact:

IR@photoncontrol.com

CBJ Newsmakers