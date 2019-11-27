Photon Control to Participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that company management is scheduled to participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Summit (“NYC Summit”) on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Parker New York Hotel in New York City.

The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible in the investor relations section on Photon Control’s website at www.photoncontrol.com.About The 8th Annual NYC SummitThe NYC Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 16 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.The 16 management teams collectively hosting the 2019 NYC Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cohu (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO — formerly NANO/RTEC), PDF Solutions (PDFS), Photon Control (PHO.TO), and Veeco Instruments (VECO). Cowen is sponsoring the networking luncheon.The NYC Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is December 6, 2019.To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products are used by the world’s largest wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, speed and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, Canada, has a sales and engineering office in San Jose, California, and a distributor network across Asia. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ‘’PHO.” Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/Investor Relations Contact:

IR@photoncontrol.com

