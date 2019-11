NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATESCALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PEA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Horrox as an additional independent director, effective immediately.

CBJ Newsmakers