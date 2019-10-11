Pieridae Energy Closes Tranche One of Subscription Receipts Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATESCALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PEA) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement of Company subscription receipts (the “Offering”). Pieridae has issued 14,970,070 subscription receipts of the Company at a price of $0.86 per subscription receipt for gross proceeds of $12,874,260.20. Pieridae has also closed on the issuance of 711,967 subscription receipts, at a price of $0.86, on a non-brokered basis, for gross proceeds of approximately $612,291.62. The second and last tranche of the Offering for gross proceeds of approximately $19,999,999.18 is expected to close October 15, 2019. Haywood Securities Inc. is acting as sole agent with respect to the Offering. Haywood Securities Inc. is also acting as financial advisor to Pieridae in regard to its proposed acquisition of certain midstream and upstream properties from Shell Canada Energy that was previously announced by the Company on June 26, 2019 (the “Acquisition”). On the closing of the Acquisition, which is expected to occur October 15, 2019, each subscription receipt issued under the Offering will automatically be exchanged for one common share of Pieridae, on a one-to-one basis, without any further action on the part of the subscriber and without payment of additional consideration.The gross proceeds from the Offering will be held by a trustee, as escrow agent, and will either be paid (net of permitted deductions) to the Company on the closing date of the Acquisition or repaid to the subscribers (plus any accrued interest) if the closing of the Acquisition does not occur on or before the date that is 90 days after the closing date of the offering or if the Acquisition is terminated at any earlier time pursuant to the terms and conditions of the purchase and sale agreement made with Shell Canada Energy. Pieridae will use all of the net proceeds of the Offering to partially fund the purchase price payable for the Acquisition and for working capital purposes.All references in this news release to “$” are in Canadian dollars.About PieridaeFounded in 2011, Pieridae, a majority Canadian owned corporation based in Calgary, Alberta is focused on the development of integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro LNG facility and the production of LNG for sale to Europe and other markets. Pieridae is on the leading edge of the re-integration of the LNG value chain in North America. Pieridae presently has 86,713,713 common shares issued and outstanding which trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (PEA).For further information please contact:Alfred Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 261-5900James Millar, Director, External Relations

Telephone: (403) 261-5900Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “continue”, “shall”, “estimate”, “expect”, “propose”, “might”, “project”, “predict”, “forecast” and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements related to the anticipated closing dates for the second and last tranche of the Subscription Receipt Offering and the Acquisition.Forward-looking statements involve significant risk and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks associated with the Goldboro project, risks associated with the open book estimate, the ability to obtain a lump sum turnkey contract, the ability to meet project completion timelines, expectations of market prices in future years, targets for of job creation, expectations for impact on local and international economies, benefits to be derived from the project, and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere herein or in Pieridae’s other filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such forward-looking statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. Additional information on factors that could affect operations and financial results are included in reports of Pieridae on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com), and at Pieridae’s website (www.pieridaeenergy.com).Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, management cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and Pieridae has no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

