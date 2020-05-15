Pieridae Responds to Regulatory Decision Regarding Alberta Foothills Assets Transfer of Licences
CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pieridae Energy Limited (Pieridae or the Company) (TSXV: PEA) issued the following statement from CEO Alfred Sorensen with respect to the Alberta Energy Regulator’s (“AER”) decision to deny the application to transfer licences for Shell’s Foothills Assets to Pieridae:
