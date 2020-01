Pipestone Energy Corp. Announces the Keyera Wapiti Gas Plant Has Resumed Operations and Announces Timing of Year-End Reserves Update and Q4 2019 Financials

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (PIPE – TSX-V) Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone Energy” or the “Company”) announces that the Keyera Wapiti Gas Plant (“Keyera Plant”) has resumed operations and that Pipestone Energy has continuously flowed volumes into the plant over the last 24 hours without curtailment. Pipestone Energy has been informed that normal plant operations are expected to continue.

Year-End 2019 ReservesThe Company expects to provide an updated year-end 2019 reserve and resource evaluation, as performed by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”) by the end of February 2020.Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Statements and Conference CallFourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 results are expected to be released before market open on March 12th, 2020. A conference call has been scheduled for March 12th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) for interested investors, analysts, brokers, and media representatives.Conference Call Details:Toll-Free: (866) 953-0776

International: (630) 652-5852

Conference ID: 7376048Pipestone Energy Corp.Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company with its head office located in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing its pure-play condensate-rich Montney asset in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie, Alberta. Pipestone Energy is committed to building long term value for our shareholders and values the partnerships that it is developing within its operating community. Pipestone Energy shares trade under the symbol PIPE on the TSX Venture Exchange. For more information, visit www.pipestonecorp.com.Pipestone Energy Contacts:Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains certain information and statements (“forward-looking statements”) that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future results or events, are based upon internal plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or suggested therein. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “forecast”, “continue”, “propose”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “believe”, “plan”, “target”, “objective”, “project”, “potential” and similar or other expressions indicating or suggesting future results or events.Forward-looking statements are not promises of future outcomes. There is no assurance that the results or events indicated or suggested by the forward-looking statements, or the plans, intentions, expectations or beliefs contained therein or upon which they are based, are correct or will in fact occur or be realized (or if they do, what benefits Pipestone Energy may derive therefrom). In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: continued normal operation of the Keyera Plant.The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management’s current views, but the assessments and assumptions upon which they are based may prove to be incorrect. Although Pipestone Energy believes that its underlying assessments and assumptions are reasonable based on currently available information, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, depend upon the accuracy of such assessments and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific, many of which are beyond Pipestone Energy’s control, that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or suggested in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, reliance on third party processing facilities. Additional risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in Blackbird’s management information circular dated November 21, 2018, a copy of which is available electronically on Pipestone Energy’s SEDAR at www.sedar.comThe forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Pipestone Energy assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements herein are expressly qualified by this advisory.

