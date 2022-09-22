Pixieset Cofounders Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Pacific Award Winners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixieset Media Inc. (“Pixieset” or the “Company”), a leading software provider for photographers and creative professionals, today announced that its Co-founder & CEO Simon Wong and Co-Founder & COO Phoebe Jiang have been named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Pacific Region Winners.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is a global program that recognizes the most ambitious leaders who are building and sustaining successful, dynamic businesses around the world.

“What stands out about this year’s finalists is their ability to capture growth in new or evolving markets,” says Lui Petrollini, Entrepreneur Of The Year Pacific Program Director. “From infrastructure and meal delivery to talent management and cybersecurity, these organizations are well positioned to respond to consumer and business trends arising from the pandemic — not just surviving but thriving in this new world. We’re excited to celebrate their achievements.”

Founded in 2013, Pixieset supports photographers and creatives across the world as they launch and grow their businesses. Over the years, it has become one of the fastest growing companies in the photography industry, with over 700,000+ users on its platform globally.

Phoebe Jiang commented, “Thank you, EY Canada, for this tremendous honour to be recognized alongside other incredible entrepreneurs. In building Pixieset, we had a dream of changing the photography industry for good by building software products that would empower any photographer out there to run their business with ease. I’m proud to say that we are doing just that, surrounded by an amazingly talented team of individuals who share this same dream.”

“We are honored to be recognized as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Pacific award winners. This award is a testament to the amazing team that we have at Pixieset, and we couldn’t have done this without them,” Simon Wong stated.

About Pixieset:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Pixieset is an all-in-one SaaS platform that offers a range of solutions, including website, gallery, and business management tools to help photographers and other creatives manage their workflow. The company has over 700,000+ users around the world and is a market leader in the industry.

About EY:

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers to the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

