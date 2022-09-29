Pixieset Ranked #7 on 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada by Great Place to Work® Institute

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pixieset Media Inc. (“Pixieset” or the “Company”), a leading software solutions provider for photographers and creative professionals, is pleased to announce it has been listed as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The Company was ranked number seven on this year’s list for organizations with 50-99 employees.

The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute, a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. The Best Workplaces™ list is entirely employee-driven and evaluates companies of multiple sizes and industries across five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Pixieset earned its spot by working to ensure the comfort of its employees across all levels of the company, including perks & benefits such as remote-friendly work environment, extended health benefits plan, wellness, education and home office budgets, and a corporate donation matching program.

“We are deliberate about building and fostering an environment where people feel appreciated, happy, and are always growing. Because that’s where people can reach their full potential,” said Co-founder and CEO Simon Wong. “We are honored our ambitions have been recognized on Great Place to Work®’s Best Workplaces in Canada. This is only possible because of the efforts of our team, who is behind the magic that makes Pixieset a great place to work.”

“It’s been a challenging two years for everyone as we adjusted to remote work and learned to grow in the new normal, which makes this certification even more meaningful to us as a team. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to grow as an organization,” Pixieset Co-founder and COO Phoebe Jiang commented.

About Pixieset:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pixieset is an all-in-one SaaS platform that offers a range of solutions, including website, gallery, and business management tools to help photographers and other creatives manage their workflow. The company serves over 700,000+ users around the world and is a market leader in the industry.

Pixieset is currently hiring for a range of roles across Canada—learn more about these job opportunities at pixieset.com/careers and stay in touch by following Pixieset on LinkedIn, and Instagram. For more information, visit pixieset.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic-specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Contact Information:

Rianna Tan

HR Specialist

[email protected]

6043187779

