Pizza Nova adds Field Roast Plant-Based Chicken to the Menu

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TORONTO AND CHICAGO – Sept. 7, 2021 – Pizza Nova and Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast ™ (“Field Roast”), announced today the addition of Field Roast Plant-Based Chicken across all Pizza Nova locations. The new ‘Plantollini’ Chick’n Bites offer a crunchy breading outside and a tender, whole muscle-style protein inside, are GMO Free, vegan and contain no artificial flavours.

Pizza Nova and Field Roast partnered earlier this year to introduce the ‘Planteroni Pizza’ made with Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni, and have come together again to offer Plant-Based Chicken that promises to deliver an indulgent experience that both meat lovers and vegans will love. The plant-based pepperoni received amazing feedback from even the most discerning of customers and orders continue to increase for Pizza Nova.

“We are proud to expand our plant-based offering and continue to deliver on our Puro Promise of sourcing high-quality products that do not compromise on taste”, says Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova. “Our new mouthwatering PLANTOLLINI will help address the growing demand for plant-based proteins in the QSR space and will deliver a savoury flavour for our flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans alike.”

Voted the ‘Best Pizza of 2020’ by the Toronto Star, Pizza Nova uses only the finest ingredients, sourced from farmers and producers who share its commitment to quality. It offers a number of freshly-baked signature pizzas and a breadth of Italian dishes including ciabatta sandwiches, Pollini, meatballs and lasagna, all caringly made with love.

“People are increasingly interested in eating more plant-based foods, and they don’t want to sacrifice flavor,” said Adam Grogan, Chief Operating Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “We’re excited to grow our partnership with Pizza Nova and offer more delicious Field Roast products that satisfy consumer’s cravings.”

Field Roast’s portfolio of high-quality plant-based sausages, burgers, roasts, appetizers and entrees and its leading Chao Creamery dairy-free cheese products are crafted for those who want to discover, indulge and share in bold taste experiences. For more information and to find a retailer near you, visit www.fieldroast.com.

ABOUT PIZZA NOVA

Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has over 140 locations in Southern Ontario. The first franchised Pizza Nova opened in 1969, and since then, Pizza Nova and the Primucci family have helped hundreds of families own and operate their own Pizza Nova store. Even with a network of over 140 stores, Pizza Nova still operates under the simple mandate of serving the best food possible. We do that by not only sourcing the freshest, locally grown ingredients, but also using the best recipes and traditional preparation methods. We invite you to Taste the Difference. For more information about Pizza Nova, visit pizzanova.com and follow @pizzanova on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT GREENLEAF FOODS, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

###

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers