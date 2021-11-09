Planning for cold weather can help consumers reduce costs

OTTAWA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a colder than average winter predicted across many parts of Canada and rising energy costs, there are steps that propane users can take to help lower their energy bills as well as ensure they are prepared for the cold season ahead.

“With the increased use of energy around the world as we start to recover from the pandemic, many are feeling the effects of higher energy prices,” said Allan Murphy, Interim President and CEO of the Canadian Propane Association (CPA). “There must be affordable energy for all. Our members have taken steps over the years to help users plan for colder weather, including payment plans to help customers budget and installing tank monitoring devices.”

Being prepared is the best action Canadians can take to ensure they have plenty of propane and to help save money:

Fill your tank early: since energy prices typically rise in the winter due to higher demand, filling your tank early in the season may help reduce your energy costs by purchasing when demand is lower.

Confirm your heating system and appliances are running efficiently to help you conserve energy and save money. Have a qualified service technician inspect and service your appliances and propane system.

Ensure there is adequate supply by regularly scheduling visits and enrolling in convenient payment programs with propane providers.

For customers who order when they need propane, check tank levels often and order early while tanks are at least 30 per cent full to ensure adequate supply remains when the weather turns colder, but also in case of snow and ice that can result in blocked roads and delivery obstruction.

Mark propane tanks with a flag so damage doesn’t accidentally occur during snow removal and the propane delivery driver can identify them immediately.

Ensure that your driveway and access to your tanks are cleared.

Consider installing CSA-approved propane gas detectors and carbon monoxide detectors indoors for additional security. Always follow the manufacturer instructions for installation, location, and maintenance.

Other energy conserving tips:

Lower the thermostat while you are home, and further lower while you are sleeping or away.

Reduce hot water consumption. Lower the temperature setting on your water heater. Consider showers instead of baths and use cold water for laundry.

Reduce drafts. Install caulking and weather-stripping around windows, doors and other openings such as ducts, fans and vents. Keep curtains and blinds open to receive sunlight during the day, and close at night.

Reduce the use of fireplaces – if they are only used for secondary heat or atmosphere.

If a home visit is required, propane retailers have implemented best practices during COVID-19 to ensure the safety of employees and customers while maintaining propane as an essential service.

“Keeping Canadians warm and safe is our industry’s top priority,” said Murphy. “We encourage customers to contact their propane retailer to put a winter plan into action.”

