Plant Veda Products Now Available at Online Vegan Marketplace, Vejii

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that its lassi and creamer product lines are now available at online vegan marketplace, Vejii, for national shipping across Canada.

Vejii is one of the world’s largest plant-based online marketplaces and is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place, with the capability for its products to be delivered, contact-free, within two-days of order with no membership fees. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorder features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

Plant Veda’s products are currently available on Vejii’s Canadian site where free nationwide shipping is currently available on any purchase over $75.

“We are excited to have Plant Veda products listed on Vejii to reach more consumers across Canada and connect further with the vegan community,” said Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer, Plant Veda. “We are also actively working on reaching those south of the border in the near future.”

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.PlantVeda.com.

Investor Relations:

Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com

Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:

Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.



CBJ Newsmakers