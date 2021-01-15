PlantX Announces Partnership with Cosmetic Brand Nootka & Sea

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (“PlantX” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Nootka & Sea (“Nootka“), a privately held British Columbia company that carries on the business of apothecary and cosmetics.The addition of Nootka allows PlantX to further expand its category verticals. Nootka’s products will be available to order in the Beauty section of the Company’s Canadian and U.S. e-commerce platforms, www.PlantX.ca and www.PlantX.com, this coming week. Nootka’s “Nootka & Sea” is a lifestyle brand with a West Coast feel. The brand complements the PlantX identity and expands the Company’s current verticals and partnerships. PlantX is well positioned to take advantage of this growing plant-based beauty and cosmetics market.“We are aiming to be the digital face of the plant-based community, and as such we want to be able to carry and offer the very highest-quality products for our customers,” said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. “This partnership will help us capitalize on this exciting market.”Nootka has a retail location that is in proximity to the newly acquired PlantX flagship brick-and-mortar store in Squamish, British Columbia. The Nootka location sells aromatherapy products, such as essential oils and diffusers; men’s grooming products, such as beard care and scalp tonic; home goods; and curated gift boxes. Nootka is committed to using only high-quality plant-based ingredients, which fits perfectly with the vision of PlantX.“Having a brand and location situated close to our new Canadian flagship store is so exciting,” said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO. “With our distribution and resources as an e-commerce site, we believe we can turn this into one of our largest verticals.”About PlantX Life Inc.As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.CONTACT INFORMATIONFor additional information, please contact:Alexandra Hoffman

alex@PlantX.comThe Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/. Forward Looking-InformationThis press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “proposed,” “estimate,” “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the business and strategic plans of the Company.By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company’s ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company’s reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.Corporate Communications:InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

