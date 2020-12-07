Plateau Energy Metals Announces Issuance of Shares in Connection with Services Agreement

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) reports that is issuing 52,006 common shares pursuant to the shares for services agreement with Foxrock Investment Ltd. (an arm’s length party), previously approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, for services provided during the three months ended November 30, 2020.

The shares are being issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption contained in section 2.24 of National Instrument (“NI”) 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions, and are not subject to trading restrictions pursuant to the provisions of NI 45-102, Resale of Securities since the criteria contained in NI 45-102 2.6(3) are met.Additional details can be found in the Company’s news release dated September 4, 2020.About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani lithium project and Macusani uranium project in southeastern Peru, both of which are situated near significant infrastructure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



