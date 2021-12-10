Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) Laser Focused on B2B iGaming Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Digitization Reshaped Ecommerce First, Now Moving to Online Gaming,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/KY9FT

The early days of ecommerce can be traced back decades, sluggish until the 2000s, then accelerating rapidly over the last 10-plus years. Online gaming is on a similar trajectory. Analogous to what Amazon and Alibaba did for ecommerce, online gaming has deep roots that go back decades and now has entered a growth stage that many believe will chart like a hockey stick.

There are different approaches to capitalizing on what appears to be parabolic growth across the industry. More merchants than miners became millionaires during the California gold rush, and servicing the companies that provide consumer gaming just might be one of the best ways to cash a ticket. Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology company, is laser focused on that business-to-business (B2B) market, developing and licensing unique digital content for the iGaming market.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The company provides a multitenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes live-dealer casino, eTable games and daily fantasy sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, Playgon products are ideal turnkey solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups and big database companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.Playgon.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PLGNF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/PLGNF

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork



CBJ Newsmakers