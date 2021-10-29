POINT Biopharma and Kinectrics Announce Yb-176 Supply Agreement Enabling North American Production of n.c.a. Lu-177

POINT to host inaugural educational event highlighting radiopharmaceuticals, their therapeutic benefit, and commercial considerations on Dec 6, 2021 – register online at https://hub.pointbiopharma.com/dec2021

INDIANAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life changing radiopharmaceuticals, and Kinectrics Inc., a leading service provider to the nuclear power and electricity industry, announced today a long-term supply agreement for Ytterbium-176 (Yb-176) to support POINT’s in-house no-carrier added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. Lu-177) production program.

Radiopharmaceuticals that use modern medical isotopes like Lu-177 are much easier for patients to access, as they can be administered outside of hospitals without an overnight stay. The administrative burden on clinics can also be reduced by using n.c.a. Lu-177, that does not contain long-lived radioactive impurities present in other versions of Lu-177, which may require clinics to keep patients on-site longer and implement additional costly radiation safety measures. For these reasons, whenever POINT uses Lu-177 in a program, only n.c.a. Lu-177 is utilized.

The input material for creating n.c.a. Lu-177 is Ytterbium-176 (Yb-176): a stable isotope precursor that is irradiated in nuclear reactors, producing Lu-177 through neutron activation. Currently, the production of all n.c.a. Lu-177 depends on a complex and very limited global supply chain. With this agreement with Kinectrics, POINT is laying the groundwork to access large quantities of highly enriched Yb-176, creating the world’s first, stable North American supply of n.c.a. Lu-177, thereby establishing POINT as a dependable provider of high-quality radiopharmaceuticals.

“Ensuring a secure, redundant and consistent isotope supply is a cornerstone of POINT’s radiopharmaceutical platform,” said Dr. Joe McCann, CEO of POINT Biopharma. “Our integrated Lu-177 isotope supply chain is a rarity in the industry allowing us to advance our pipeline and positions us as a future leader in the commercial supply of these treatments. Kinectrics’ deep experience in nuclear physics and engineering makes them an ideal partner to supply stable isotope precursor for our manufacturing processes.”

“Creating a North American supply of Yb-176 is critical to safeguard the supply-chain for Lu-177,” said David Harris, CEO of Kinectrics. “Following the creation of Isogen, our joint venture with Framatome that is focused on commercial isotope production at Bruce Power, we saw it fitting to expand our investments to include stable isotope enrichment. Kinectrics is uniquely positioned to apply our international capabilities in engineering, physics, and chemistry to develop state-of-the-art stable isotope enrichment technologies. This new investment will create a long-term, scalable solution, and we are excited to support POINT’s rapid growth and strong pipeline of Lu-177 therapies, and to bring together the innovations of two great companies.”

“This agreement is a positive development for health care globally as patients across the country and around the world rely on the continuous availability of medical isotopes,” said James Scongack, Bruce Power’s Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice President of Operational Services. “It comes at a time when we work to solidify Canada’s position as a global isotope powerhouse through virtual trade missions to Europe and the United States which will allow us to leverage Canada’s existing nuclear infrastructure and supply chain to explore opportunities for multi-lateral collaboration with a goal of ensuring a reliable and stable supply of life-saving medical isotopes.”

To learn more about n.c.a. Lutetium-177 as well as other medical isotopes, attend POINT's inaugural educational day on Dec 6, 2021 – register online at https://hub.pointbiopharma.com/dec2021.

