Points places on The Globe and Mail’s third-annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global leader in powering loyalty commerce, Points , (TSX: PTS) (NASDAQ: PCOM) is pleased to announce it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points, welcomed the news, “Providing female-identifying employees with career development and leadership opportunities is a consistent focus for us, and we are extremely pleased to have been included within this prestigious ranking for the second consecutive year.”

Inez Murdoch, Chief People Officer of Points, also commented, “We are proud to have our company’s gender diversity recognized by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business. Currently, 53% of our senior management employees identify as female. The pandemic made achieving a healthy work life balance for many employees, especially women who often shoulder more domestic responsibilities than their male colleagues, more challenging. During this time, we worked hard to ensure that all employees had the flexibility that they needed to succeed in their careers. We have also adapted our training and development opportunities to complement hybrid working and have continued to provide 1:1 career coaching sessions in a remote environment.”

For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 7.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Points.com Inc.

Points, (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit Points.com .



