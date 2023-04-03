Polar Ice Vodka Partners with the TTC to Hit Home Opener Celebrations Out Of The Park with Free Streetcar Rides for Fans

The Official Canadian Vodka of the Toronto Blue Jays™ is helping fans get to and from their game-day activities safely on April 11th by sponsoring free rides on 510 Spadina from 5:00p.m. to 11:59p.m.

Free TTC Rides on 510 Spadina on April 11th from 5:00p.m. to 11:59p.m., courtesy of Polar Ice Vodka.

TORONTO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the Toronto Blue Jays™ Home Opener just one week away, the city is bursting with excitement for a new season of thrilling plays and electric moments. To help fans cheers to the home team’s return and get in on the action, Polar Ice has partnered with the TTC to provide free streetcar rides to fans on April 11th so they can enjoy the moment safely – without the fuss.

“It’s great to welcome another season of Toronto Blue Jays baseball and see everyone working together to help fans get to and from the game safely,” says Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie. “Thank you to Polar Ice Vodka and the TTC for fielding this great partnership. Let’s play ball!”

“As the Official Canadian Vodka of the Toronto Blue Jays™, Polar Ice wants to help bring fans together through our shared enthusiasm and support for Canada’s team,” says Bethan Hamilton, Senior Brand Manager, Polar Ice Vodka. “We are here for the fans and that means delivering experiences, like our partnership with the TTC, so everyone can focus on enjoying the game with their friends and family.”

“We’re very excited to once again partner with Polar Ice Vodka and celebrate the Blue Jays as they open the 2023 season,” says TTC Chair Jon Burnside. “Whether you’re heading into the city to work, to shop, or to catch a Blue Jays game, the TTC will be there to help you get where you need to go. Let’s go Blue Jays!”

Fare machines and PRESTO card readers will be covered and no fares will be required on all 510 Spadina streetcars between 5:00p.m. – 11:59p.m., so passengers will have all their bases covered.

“The start of the baseball season is always an exciting time for Toronto, and I’m pleased that the TTC is once again able to lend our support by providing free rides in partnership with Polar Ice Vodka,” says TTC CEO Rick Leary. “On April 11th, I invite everyone to celebrate the Blue Jays return to Toronto with a free ride on the 510 Spadina.”

Some lucky fans will also be greeted by the Polar Ice Team on April 11th, who will be on deck at select stops to arm individuals with some game-day essentials on their way to the Rogers Centre.

It’s time to gear up, grab your friends and join Polar Ice Vodka in celebration of the Toronto Blue Jays™ Home Opener. Don’t forget to share your experience on social media by tagging @polaricevodka, @takethettc, @bluejays and #PolarIcexBlueJays.

Polar Ice Vodka and the TTC encourage Blue Jays fans to take public transit all season long. Please don’t drink and drive.

Media Contacts:

Natalie Fasullo, Citizen Relations: [email protected]

TTC Media Relations: [email protected] or 416-981-1900

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby’s portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser’s®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb’s® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine’s® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob’s Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f87583a7-7524-46b4-b672-15a64384462a



CBJ Newsmakers