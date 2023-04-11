Polysleep expands its collection with two new mattresses

MONTREAL, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Polysleep, Canada’s leading foam mattress manufacturer, unveils the result of several months of design-work: Zephyr 2.0 and Aura. Equipped with state-of-the-art features, these two new products complete the company’s offering of sleep-related solutions.

“Polysleep’s vision is that sleep is an integral part of good health, and the science of sleep is continually evolving. We must adapt accordingly and offer our customers innovative mattresses that will suit the most demanding sleepers,” says Jeremiah Curvers, president and founder of Polysleep.

Zephyr 2.0

At an unmatched height of 12 inches, the Zephyr 2.0 boasts cutting-edge Nanobionic® technology, redirecting infrared heat emitted by the sleeping body back into it to help it rest and recover faster. In addition, its topper is equipped with the latest dual-cooling technology. The GelFlex Plus infused topper and the Polycool® layer guarantee a constant ideal temperature of the resting surface. Exclusive to Polysleep, these three additions make the Zephyr 2.0 the brand’s most premium mattress to date.

Aura

With three layers and four different types of foam, the Aura offers unparalleled support from edge to edge. The ventilated viscoelastic foam top layer effectively isolates movement and vibration within the mattress. Its surface remains stable and cool.

Polysleep’s reputation for quality products is well established. In addition to the solutions mentioned above, each mattress sold is composed of an ISO-certified antimicrobial medical foam that protects your mattress from bacteria and dust mite infestations, while providing the necessary support for a good night’s sleep. The proprietary integrated support frame prevents sagging edges and ensures a restful sleep for all.

The Zephyr 2.0, the Aura and the Polysleep mattresses are sold online and at participating retailers. The Origin 2.0 mattress is exclusively sold online. Use our store locator to find a store near you.

About Polysleep

Founded in 2016 and proudly Canadian, Polysleep is a leading Canadian mattress company driven by the desire to offer the best possible sleeping solutions for a balanced life. Available online and in a selection of participating retailers and 100% locally made, Polysleep offers high-quality products considering peoples’ expectations and sleeping demands as a priority while contributing to the local economy’s influence and reducing environmental impact. Unlike other sleeping brands on the market focused only on the surface, affecting sleep quality, Polysleep is the only Canadian brand that genuinely cares about diverse needs. As a business with the purpose to change the world for the better through sleep, for every 10 mattresses sold, Polysleep donates 1 mattress to a person in need collaborating with hundreds of charities across Canada and supporting local initiatives on behalf of the community and the environment.

Visit Polysleep’s website and Press Kit for more.

Contact :

Maude Samson – Public Relations Specialist

Polysleep

[email protected]

(514) 629-4044

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ebad131-cd92-41a7-8f15-2265fa7c0854



