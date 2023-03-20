POPcodes Reduces Support Calls by 50% for a Top 5 Global Merchant Acquirer

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — POPcodes, a leading provider of value-added solutions and services to the payment industry, today announces results from a 2-year pilot and a subsequent three-year contract extension with a global top-five merchant acquirer.

Founded in 2013, POPcodes created a content, campaign and workflow management platform with a smart terminal-based app that helps merchant services providers (MSPs) establish a direct-to-merchant digital communication channel that optimizes key business processes, benefitting themselves and their merchants.

According to a September 2022 Gallop poll, 95% of people prefer to use something other than cash for some or most their purchases. And, with over 80% of those purchases still occurring in-person, the deployment, training and support for the infrastructure required to process those payments costs merchants and acquirers millions of dollars a year and consumes valuable employee resources.

In April of 2020, in an effort to contain those costs and deliver a better merchant experience, a top-five acquirer launched its evaluation of a white-labeled version of POPcodes’ Push Button Services™ solution. They began remotely deploying the app to thousands of merchants’ smart devices just as COVID began to impact their very large brick-and-mortar merchant base.

The platform enabled merchants to access the latest deployment, training, support content directly from their smart terminal. With the go-live occurring days after the CDC’s declaration of COVID as a global pandemic, the solution quickly paid unexpected dividends, by delivering time-critical instructions to merchants on how to disinfect their terminals without damaging them. This not only reduced customers’ and associates’ risk of exposure during payment, but it also saved downtime and tens of thousands of dollars by not having to replace equipment.

“There is tremendous untapped potential in the global, internet-connected ecosystem of smart terminals,” said Gregg Aamoth, CEO of POPcodes. “Our goal is to deliver omnichannel ready, value-added solutions help acquirers, ISOs, merchants and ultimately everyone in the extensive payments value-chain unlock that potential.”

In the two years since the launch, more than 20,000 merchants and their associates interacted with the app over 10 million times, proving the platform’s multiple benefits, including:

Decreased deployment costs and time to first transaction via a guided digital ‘unboxing’ device set-up, and account activation experience

A > 50% reduction in inbound support calls, stemming from self-serve use of training and support content

A > 150% increase in traffic to merchant portal, by using QR codes to direct users to online guides, checklists and videos

Avoiding significant down-time and well unplanned expenses, by delivering detailed “manual download” instructions to over 5,000 merchants affected by an “bug” in another vendor’s software.

In the months ahead, the acquirer plans to expand their use of POPcodes’ solution, deploying the app to all smart terminals used by their merchants across the U.S. and Canada. It is also exploring more of the platform’s capabilities, including to measure and improve merchant satisfaction, and to drive merchants’ enrollment in their cash advance, cash discount, gift-card and loyalty programs.

“We’re thrilled with the ROI that POPcodes has delivered to this large acquirer, and yet this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Aamoth said. “Our goal is to help payment processors, merchants and their associates use smart, secure and simple devices to provide consumers with seamless in-store experiences beyond payments, and this will only continue to grow as smart terminals become more prevalent.”

